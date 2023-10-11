TB12 closing Foxboro store as Tom Brady, Alex Guerrero reportedly no longer business partners

BOSTON - Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero are reportedly ending their business partnership as TB12 is closing its Foxboro store.

In a message to clients at the Patriot Place facility, Joseph Koudelka, the head body coach, said they are moving to Franklin and opening a new location under the name TBRx, short for "Total Body Recovery."

The new location will be accepting clients from the Foxboro store, as well as Boston and other remote locations.

TBRx was started by Brady's personal trainer Alex Guerrero, who co-founded TB12 with him.

According to WEEI.com, Brady and Guerrero are no longer business partners, but they remain friends.

Brady is now listed as a client of TBRx on the company's website.

