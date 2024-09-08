Tom Brady making NFL broadcasting debut on Sunday

BOSTON – Tom Brady is returning to the NFL on Sunday. But this time, he'll be in the broadcast booth, not on the field.

When will Tom Brady make broadcast debut?

Brady will be at the microphone for the first time on Sunday as color commentator when the Dallas Cowboys travel to play the Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m.

FOX Sports hired Brady as its top commentator in 2022 when he was still quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he delayed started the media gig until this year. The network reportedly gave Brady a 10-year contract valued at $375 million.

Brady talked about his new job during Saturday's college football game between Michigan and Texas.

"Obviously super excited. There's a little anxiousness, obviously. There's been a lot of preparation thjat's gone into it by a lot of people. And it's been a couple year journey," Brady said. "But I think the thing that's most exciting for me is getting back to NFL football, being up here in the booth. I've got the best partner with Kevin [Burkhardt], Erin [Andrews] down on the field with Tom Rinaldi, we've got a great group, there's so many talented people that I get to work with. I get to be a part of a great team. And I get to cover a sport that I absolutely love."

Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was demoted to the network's No. 2 analyst for this season with Brady joining the top partnering.

Bill Belichick wants to coach again

Brady isn't the only one staying busy on the media side of football. His former coach Bill Belichick has lined up a host of media opportunities after he parted ways with the Patriots in the offseason.

According to a new ESPN report on Sunday, Belichick is using the gigs as a way to keep close tabs on the NFL. Adam Schefter reported that Belichick plans to coach in 2025, but only in the right situation.