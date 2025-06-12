Tom Brady's statue to be unveiled by Patriots in August

The Patriots have another special day planned for Tom Brady in Foxboro. This time around, the team will unveil a 12-foot bronze statue of the quarterback as New England continues to honor its six-time Super Bowl champion.

The Patriots will unveil the statue outside of the team's Hall of Fame at Patriot Place on Friday, August 8, 2025, the team announced Thursday. The ceremony will take place ahead of New England's preseason opener against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium.

The announcement was made on June 12 -- which the team considers "Tom Brady Day" -- exactly one year after the statue was initially announced at Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction.

A legacy etched in bronze forever.@TomBrady’s statue will be unveiled on 8/8 prior to Patriots vs. Commanders. pic.twitter.com/mRfKkbqC7i — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 12, 2025

The plan was to unveil the Brady statue last season. But given Brady's busy broadcasting schedule – which never brought him back to New England in 2024 – the ceremony was pushed back to 2025.

It's finally happening in August, giving New England fans another way to remember and honor their GOAT.

Brady was enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame last June during a special ceremony inside Gillette Stadium. Over 60,000 fans packed the home of the Patriots to honor Brady, which included plenty of former teammates -- and even former head coach Bill Belichick -- sharing the stage with Brady and telling stories from his incredible career.

It was that night the Patriots retired Brady's No. 12 and announced plans for his statue.

Brady, of course, completely changed the Patriots franchise when he took over at quarterback early in the 2001 season. The 2000 sixth-round pick replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe in Week 2, and the rest is history. He helped the Patriots win the franchise's first Super Bowl a few months later with a stunning 20-17 upset over the heavily favored St. Louis Rams. It started a run of three Super Bowl titles over four seasons, with Brady being named MVP of two of those championship games.

Brady led the Patriots to three more Super Bowls (winning two more Super Bowl MVPs) and was NFL MVP three times over his 20-year career in New England. He added another Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, bringing his career total to seven.

Brady set Patriots franchise records with 219 regular season wins, 74,751 passing yards, and 541 passing touchdowns. He sits atop the NFL record books with 89,214 passing yards, 649 touchdown passes, and 251 regular-season wins.

Brady retired after the 2022 season, and the Patriots waived the usual four-year waiting period to enshrine him in the team's Hall of Fame last summer. In a few months, there will be a giant bronze statue immortalizing the quarterback outside Gillette Stadium.