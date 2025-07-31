Tom Brady hasn't even seen the statue of himself the Patriots will unveil

The New England Patriots will unveil a statue of Tom Brady outside of Gillette Stadium next week. Details of the monument celebrating the quarterback are scarce, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed a few interesting tidbits on Wednesday.

In an interview with Kay Adams for her "Up and Adams Show" in Foxboro, Kraft said the 12-foot bronze statue has actually been in storage for over a year. The Patriots wanted to unveil the statue last season, but with Brady's busy broadcasting schedule, the two sides couldn't find a date that worked for everyone.

"We've had it in storage for over a year. We had hoped to do it a year ago, but Tommy is so busy. It was just hard to find a time," Kraft told Adams on Wednesday. "When he got his announcing job with Fox -- by the way, I think he's off the charts with what he's doing. How lucky are we to have the 199th pick [in the 2000 NFL Draft] be the greatest player to every play in the over 100-year history of the NFL? He played for us and he's just a great human being. We are excited to honor him before the game next Friday."

The statue will finally come out of storage and take its place outside the Patriots Hall of Fame next Friday night, before the Patriots preseason opener against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium.

Plans for a Brady statue were initially announced on June 12, 2024, during Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony at Gillette Stadium. Brady's No. 12 was also retired that evening in front of over 60,000 fans.

What the statue looks like remains a mystery. Only a handful of people having seen it, and not even Brady is part of that special group.

Tom Brady hasn't even seen the statue

Kraft paid for the statue, so he's obviously seen it. Chances are he gives it a look once and a while when he need a little pick-me-up.

But Brady himself has yet to see the statue capturing his likeness, Kraft said Wednesday.

"He hasn't seen it. It's pretty cool. It's 12 feet, and it's going to be permanently in front of Patriot Place in a prominent spot," he told Adams, keeping the big details secret. "We are really honored to have had the privilege to have him with us for two decades. It will be a fun day."

Recent statues of athletes have been -- shall we say -- slightly comical in their attempts to capture the athlete's likeness. Just ask Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwyane Wade.

Unfortunately, Kraft is keeping everyone guessing on what the statue will look like, including Brady himself. We'll just have to wait until next Friday around 6 p.m. when the effigy is unveiled outside the Patriots Hall of Fame and Gillette Stadium.

