Tom Brady roasts Julian Edelman with short joke after meeting Victor Wembanyama
BOSTON -- There aren't too many people in Tom Brady's adult life who have made him feel small. That's one of the perks of being 6-foot-4.
Yet after meeting NBA rookie Victor Victor Wembanyama, Brady finally knows the feeling. And as guys generally do whenever they so much as begin to feel a feeling, Brady immediately went into roast mode.
"Awesome to meet you @wemby. Incredible young man," Brady wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying his photos with Wembanyama. "Usually I'd make some joke here about how I think I could get 10 and 10 against you, but let's be real... you'd send my jumper into the club level."
After that bit of self-depreciation, Brady put old buddy Julian Edelman in his crosshairs out of nowhere:
"PS: @edelman11 This is how you felt all those years???"
After feeling the sting of getting boom-roasted, Edelman replied in the comments with a Michael Scott "I am dead inside" GIF.
The height difference between Wembanyama and Brady is a full foot. Brady's not exactly that much taller than Edelman. It's more like a half of a foot.
But as dudes know, when you're roastin', you're roastin'. And Tom Brady felt like roastin'.
