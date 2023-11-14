Tom Brady jokingly put up one of his Super Bowl rings in Michigan-Ohio State bet with C.J. Stroud

Patriots 5th Quarter: What's next for the Pats after falling to 2-8 on season?

Patriots 5th Quarter: What's next for the Pats after falling to 2-8 on season?

Patriots 5th Quarter: What's next for the Pats after falling to 2-8 on season?

BOSTON -- Michigan and Ohio State won't play each other until Nov. 25. But Tom Brady already has one of college football's biggest rivalry games on his mind, and he was willing to something pretty special on the line for the clash: One of his Super Bowl rings.

At least he was willing to joke about putting up one of his Super Bowl rings. Though with seven from his NFL career with the Patriots and the Buccaneers, Brady can probably afford to part with one of them.

So when Brady welcomed Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud -- a former Buckeye -- on his Let's Go! podcast this week, Brady felt the need to make a wager on the upcoming Michigan-Ohio State showdown.

"Alright so, we got a bet," Brady said to Stroud. "So, if Ohio State wins, which I don't feel is... whatever. [If Ohio State wins] you get one of my Super Bowl rings. And if Michigan beats Ohio State, then you got to give me all your youth, your agility, your time in the 40 and all your future years in the NFL. How about that?"

"Alright that's a bet," Stroud said gleefully.

It sounds like Brady didn't anticipate Stroud to take him up on that offer.

"I've never bet my Super Bowl ring, so I should be a little nervous," he said.

Stroud, however, is not going to take one of Brady's rings if his Buckeyes get the better of Brady's Wolverines.

"I'm not going to take your Super Bowl ring, Tom," Stroud said "That's yours, bro. I want one of my own."

That's a perfect response from Stroud, who is not only the favorite to take home the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season, but is catapulting up the MVP race with some incredible play as of late. He's thrown 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions, and has the Texans at 5-4 on the season.

As for this year's Michigan-Ohio State game, it's shaping up to be a doozy. Both teams sit at 10-0 at the moment, with the Wolverines ranked No. 2 and the Buckeyes sitting at No. 3.

Michigan has won two straight over their rivals, but Stroud believes this year belongs to Ohio State.

"We confident man. We're feeling great as well and playing our best ball in November, which is what you want to see," he said. "Hopefully we pull it out. We need it.

"I hate you guys, but you have my respect," Stroud added.