"I love watching you play": Tom Brady sent Jayson Tatum a personalized autographed jersey

BOSTON -- It looks like Jayson Tatum had a pretty special present waiting for him when he got back from Philadelphia: A signed Tom Brady jersey from the GOAT himself.

Tatum shared a picture of the jersey on his Instagram story on Monday, which included a special message from Brady.

"Jayson, L.F.G. I love watching you play! Good luck," Brady wrote, signing it "7X SB champ."

Now that is an awesome inscription to have on an incredible piece of sports memorabilia.

The signed jersey that Tom Brady sent Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Screenshot from Jayson Tatum's Instagram story

Tatum probably wasn't the happiest of people when he returned from Philadelphia after Sunday's game 4 overtime loss. But having a personalized Tom Brady autographed jersey waiting for him probably brightened his mood a bit.

It's unclear when -- or why -- Brady sent the signed jersey to Tatum, but maybe it will fire the Celtics' forward up even more for Tuesday night's "must-win" Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.