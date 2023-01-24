Tom Brady drops a few F-bombs when asked about his future

BOSTON -- Tom Brady is spending another offseason deciding whether or not he wants to keep playing football. It's not a decision he's going to rush, and he'd really like it if people would stop asking him about it.

Brady seemed pretty perturbed when his good pal, Jim Gray, inquired about his future Monday night on their "Let's Go!" podcast. So perturbed that the 45-year-old even threw out a couple of F-bombs to hammer home the point.

"Jim, if I knew what I was gonna [flipping] do, I'd have already [flipping] done it," Brady said to Gray. "Ok? I'll take it one day at a time."

Gray, who seemed to be caught off guard by the planned question/response exchange, told Brady that he sensed that the QB was "antagonized" by the question.

"I appreciate you asking," Brady said, calling Gray by his nickname, "Scratchy."

You think Tom Brady is getting annoyed by people asking him about retirement or nah? pic.twitter.com/B7u5SqlF8B — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) January 23, 2023

It was a weird exchange, which is pretty much par for the course with Brady and Gray on the "Let's Go!" podcast. And it doesn't shed any light onto whether or not Brady will be back for a 24th NFL season.

Brady famously retired last offseason, only to announce his comeback six weeks later. But it was a disappointing season for Brady and the Bucs, with Tampa Bay finishing 8-9 and losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Wild Card weekend. Brady essentially said goodbye to Tampa after the playoff defeat.

Now the football world awaits another decision from Brady. NFL free agency kicks off March 15, though the negotiation period begins on March 13.

Brady may take his decision up to the start of free agency. Until then, don't ask the QB if he's leaning one way or the other.