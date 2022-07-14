Tom Brady says his relationship with Donald Trump has been mischaracterized

BOSTON -- Tom Brady's relationship with Donald Trump has been a hot topic since a "Make America Great Again" hat was spotting in the quarterback's locker in New England in 2015. But Brady continues to distance himself from the former president, saying in an interview with Variety that it's been years since the two have talked.

Brady was connected to Trump a number of times early in his career, playing golf with him on several occasions and serving as a judge at the Miss USA pageant in 2002. Then came that red hat, which created a huge stir for years. Brady even ended a 2016 press conference early when he was asked about Trump's vulgarity during his presidential campaign.

How is their relationship now? Brady made it sound non-existent.

"I haven't talked to him in a lot of years," he told Variety.

The relationship really soured when Brady didn't make a trip to the White House after the Patriots won another Super Bowl in 2017. Trump did not even mention Brady when congratulating the team during their visit.

As for their relationship years ago, Brady said it was not the friendship that was portrayed in the media.

"I think they just mischaracterized a lot. And my personality isn't ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I'm not here to point out anyone else's flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don't," he said. "There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don't. I love her to death, but we don't always see eye to eye. I don't see eye to eye with anyone. And I'm not responsible for what other people say. I'm really responsible for what I say. So if people want to say things that I said or that I'm about, that's up to them, and I'm not going to respond to all those things all the time either."

Brady didn't have much to say about their past golf outings, either.

"This was 17 or 18 years ago. I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world," he said.

Brady, who will turn 45 next month, said that he still doesn't know when he'll retire -- for real, this time -- from football. He knows that it's coming soon, but is taking things year to year.

One thing is certain though: Brady will not be getting involved in politics when his playing days are over.

"I don't think anyone's fond of politics these days," he said.