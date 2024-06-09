Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction to include "surprise guests," Robert Kraft says

FOXBORO – Who exactly will be in attendance when Tom Brady is inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in front of a packed Gillette Stadium? That remains a mystery. But Robert Kraft said the evening promises to be full of surprises.

The event is set to take place Wednesday night at 7 p.m. It marks the first time a player has been inducted with a ceremony inside Gillette Stadium.

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady ceremony

Previously, Kraft said that hundreds of Brady's former teammates are expected to be in attendance, along with a sold-out crowd.

Kraft remained mum about the attendance list again this week, telling ESPN's Mike Reiss that that the evening will feature surprise guests.

"It will be great that we have a full stadium to honor him, which includes hundreds of his former Patriots teammates," Kraft told Reiss. "We'll also have some real outstanding, surprise guests that are coming out of respect to Tommy and his legacy. We're honored to have his whole family and all the fans that respect what he did for us."

Busy night for New England sports fans

Much like during a Patriots game, tailgating will be allowed prior to Brady's induction ceremony. Parking lots will open at 3 p.m. Parking is free in all stadium-owned lots across Route 1 from Gillette Stadium.

Tickets to the event were first made available to season ticket holders. Once on sale to the general public, they sold out within minutes.

It will be a busy night for New England sports fans. The Celtics will play Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Dallas on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. There will be a sold-out watch party that night inside TD Garden for the game.