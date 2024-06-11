New England Patriots reveal details of Tom Brady's Hall of Fame ceremony

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots are throwing quite the party for Tom Brady on Wednesday, when the former quarterback will take his spot in the team's Hall of Fame. Details of the celebration have been kept under wraps for the last several months, but the Patriots announced a lot of important information regarding the event Monday evening.

When will Gillette Stadium open for Tom Brady's Hall of Fame ceremony?

The Patriots are urging fans to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. start. The ceremony is expected to go until 9:30 p.m.

Parking lots and the Fan Zone will open at 3 p.m., while gates at Gillette Stadium will open at 5 p.m. Gillette Stadium is reminding fans that the clear bag policy is in effect, and bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet will not be allowed inside the stadium.

All attendees will receive a commemorative gift bag upon entering the stadium.

There is a Red Carpet Arrival Show that starts at 5:15 p.m., which will be hosted by Jason McCourty and Deatrich Wise Jr. The show will air on the videoboard inside the stadium.

NBC's Mike Tirico will host the ceremony and will be joined on stage by a number of special guests, including Boston comedian Bill Burr.

Who is attending Tom Brady's Hall of Fame ceremony?

Hundreds of former players and former teammates of Brady are expected to attend Wednesday's celebration. The Patriots announced the following as "special guests" who will participate in the ceremony:

David Andrews

Drew Bledsoe

Deion Branch

Matt Cassel

Patrick Chung

Julian Edelman

Kevin Faulk

Rob Gronkowski

Brian Hoyer

Dan Koppen

Ty Law

Logan Mankins

Devin McCourty

Willie McGinest

Randy Moss

Rob Nikovich

Matthew Slater

Wes Welker

James White

Vince Wilfork

Will Bill Belichick be at Tom Brady's Hall of Fame ceremony?

Belichick and the Patriots did not part ways on good terms, but the head coach will be at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night, as first reported by Chad Graf of The Athletic. This will be his first time in front of Patriots fans since his final game as head coach of the New England Patriots.

Belichick will reportedly speak on Brady's behalf toward the end of the ceremony, as will owner Robert Kraft. Brady will be the last person to speak with the crowd.