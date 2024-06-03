Hundreds of former teammates expected to attend Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony

FOXBORO -- Tom Brady will take his spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame next week in front of a sellout crowd at Gillette Stadium. In addition to the thousands of Brady and Patriots fans in attendance for the special night, hundreds of the quarterbacks former teammates will also be packed into the stands.

In his latest Sunday notebook, ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss relayed that "hundreds of former teammates of Brady" will be in attendance for the sold-out celebration. After leading the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and setting a number of team records in the process, it's no surprise that a large number of his buddies would want to be there when Brady gets his red jacket from the Patriots on June 12.

Reiss didn't have a lot of insight on the guest list, but it will include former New England offensive lineman Damien Woody, whom Reiss noted "hasn't been back to the area in several years."

It's a safe bet that Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski -- two of Brady's favorite targets during his career -- will be part of the large contingency of former teammates in attendance. We'll see if other top Brady targets like Randy Moss, Troy Brown, Deion Branch, and James White make the trip, and expect a lot of his offensive linemen to be in attendance as well.

The biggest question about the guest list doesn't revolve around former players, but Brady's former head coach. It will be interesting to see if Bill Belichick is in the stands, after he and the Patriots parted ways in January. Belichick was at Netflix's roast of Brady last month, but things were still pretty icy between him and owner Robert Kraft. We'll see if Belichick wants to return to Gillette Stadium so soon after his departure from the organization, though he'd probably do it for Brady.

The Patriots haven't announced many details for Brady's night, but the team did announce that NBC's Mike Tirico will host the ceremony, which will kick off at 7 p.m. on June 12. Brady will become the 35th person inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, and is the first player to have the four-year wait period waived for his enshrinement.