Tom Brady jokes that Instagram should shut down now that Bill Belichick has joined

FOXBORO -- Some took Bill Belichick joining Instagram on Wednesday as a sign of the world coming to an end. Tom Brady thinks it's a sign that the social media platform should shut down.

According to Brady, the party is over now that Belichick is around.

Belichick was always dismissive of social media during his time as head coach of the New England Patriots. He refused to even learn the names of the platforms that his players used so often.

But now that he's got a bunch of media gigs following his departure from New England, the 72-year-old sees it as an "Instaface" account as a necessary evil to promote all his football takes and opinion. Maybe he'll crack a few sarcastic jokes along the way too.

That's the approach Brady took when welcoming his former head coach to Instagram on Thursday.

"Alright guys, party's over. Bill is here," Brady said in his video. "It was a good run, but we gotta shut it down. Welcome, coach."

Now we'll wait to see which dad joke Belichick sends back Brady's way. That's usually what old guys do on social media anyways.

Belichick is one of the 419 people that Brady follows on Instagram, while Brady is one of just a dozen people that Belichick has followed since creating an account. It's only fitting that Brady is the 12th person that Belichick follows.

Belichick has only made three posts since joining the social media platform, but already has over 290,000 followers. Fire off some Brady jokes, and that total will skyrocket.