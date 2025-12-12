Massachusetts trooper who rescued man on Tobin Bridge says, "I was supposed to be there."

A dramatic encounter atop the Tobin Bridge last month ended with a man being brought to safety, thanks to the calm and compassionate approach of a Massachusetts State Police crisis negotiator.

Body camera video shows MSP Trooper Rassan Charles talking with a man in his 40s who was standing on a beam hundreds of feet above the Mystic River on a cold, windy night.

"I'll do everything in my power to get you the help you need," Charles told the man during the encounter. "You've been through so much. You're still standing strong."

Charles said he heard the emergency call for a negotiator and rushed to the bridge, when he got there, the man repeatedly said he was going to jump.

"I told him, I just want to talk, just you and I, just focus on my voice," Charles recalled.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper talks to a man in crisis on a ledge of the Tobin Bridge. Massachusetts State Police

Throughout the interaction, Charles emphasized he's there for the man, as he worked to deescalate the tense situation.

"You're not a quitter," Charles said.

"I'm not a quitter," the man can be heard responding.

On bridge for nearly two hours

At one point, the man apologized and urged officers not to put themselves at risk. Charles responded, "That's what we do. We're here for you."

For nearly two hours, Charles focused on keeping the man engaged and calm.

"It's important what to say, what not to say, and what not to trigger the person and to meet them at their level," Charles said.

During the conversation, Charles learned the man had two children was going through problems with friends and finances. Charles assured him those problems could be resolved, and he needed to be there for his kids.

When the moment was right, attached to a cable and with a net deployed below, Charles ran across the beam and grabbed the man, pulling him to safety.

"God's plan I would say"

"Training, confidence, timing, and God's plan I would say," Charles said of why he made his move when he did. "I was supposed to be there. It was supposed to happen. I can't explain it."

The rescue came just three weeks after Charles completed new training, part of a change in state policy for how Massachusetts State Police respond to people having a mental health crisis.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Rassan Charles rescued a man standing on the edge of the Tobin Bridge. CBS Boston

Dr. Joanne Barros of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Charles' actions should serve as a model in police training academies.

"This should be an exemplar of what should be done," Barros said. "It's about being there as a law enforcement partner, but really connecting with the individual as a human, really reassuring them in the tone of your voice," she added.

The man was taken to Mass General Hospital for treatment. A few days later, Charles reached back out, keeping a promise he made while they were still standing on the bridge.

"He was very grateful the fact that I was able to help him in that sense," Charles said. "It's extremely rewarding to me the fact that he's back on track, getting the help that he needs."

Massachusetts State Police says this time of the year can often be difficult for people.

"If you or someone you know needs support during the holidays, or any time of year, please call or text 988. You never walk alone," they posted.