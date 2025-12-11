Dramatic body camera video shows Massachusetts trooper pull man from edge of Tobin Bridge

Dramatic body camera video shows a recent encounter on the Tobin Bridge, where a Massachusetts State Police crisis negotiator helped bring a man experiencing a mental health crisis to safety.

In the video, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Rassan Charles can be heard calmly reassuring the man as he stands on the edge of the bridge.

"Nothing to worry about, man, nothing to be ashamed of. Get through some tough times," Charles told the man at the start of the video.

Tobin Bridge rescue

Identifying himself as part of the State Police crisis unit, Charles continued speaking in a steady, compassionate tone.

"That's that beacon of hope, the light that you have in you right now," Charles said. "Hold on to that. Don't let that go. Nobody knows what you went through."

Throughout the interaction, Charles emphasized he's there for the man, as he worked to deescalate the tense situation.

"You've been through so much, you're still standing strong," he told the man. "You're not a quitter."

"I'm not a quitter," the man responded.

At one point, the man apologized and urged officers not to put themselves at risk. Charles responded, "That's what we do. We're here for you."

Moments later, video captures the successful rescue as Charles and other first responders pull the man to safety.

After he was pulled from the edge, the man thanked the first responders. He's heard calling Charles "a hero."

Massachusetts mental health resources

The encounter same just months after state police implemented a new policy developed with the Department of Mental Health, aimed at training troopers to help people in crisis regulate emotions, de-escalate situations and achieve safe outcomes.

"We're happy to work with State Police to establish policy that emphasizes safety and compassion for both troopers and the public," said then Department of Mental Health Commissioner Brooke Doyle in September.

"First responders often encounter individuals experiencing mental health crises, and the approach outlined in this policy guides troopers in de-escalation techniques and an awareness of resources for a person in need of additional support," she added.

Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, a security analyst for WBZ-TV, said the video could be a model for law enforcement across the country.

"This trooper did a remarkable job in gaining the trust of the individual and speaking in a very calm, controlled way. The most important thing he did was give the individual a sense that he wasn't alone," Davis said. "Sometimes training is less important than a compassionate human being. Clearly, this was a guy that could connect with and relate with somebody that was in crisis."

In their Facebook post, Massachusetts State Police offered a message to people in need of mental help assistance.

"If you or someone you know needs support during the holidays, or any time of year, please call or text 988. You never walk alone," they posted.