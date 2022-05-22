Movie filming on Tobin Bridge could slow traffic on Sunday

BOSTON – A movie shoot could delay your drive through Boston on Sunday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, a movie production will take place from 1-9 p.m. on the Tobin Bridge.

MassDOT said police will escort a vehicle that has a camera mounted on it. The movie crew will drive with the flow of traffic between Boston and Chelsea.

No lane closures are planned, but MassDOT said traffic slowdowns are possible.

Drivers are are asked not to stop on the bridge to watch the filming.

It is not known what movie is involved in the shoot.