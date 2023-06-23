To Do List: World Refugee Day, Cambridge dance party, Black-owned Boston market

BOSTON - This week marked World Refugee Day and you can celebrate the holiday locally here in Boston with a family-friendly event at the 2023 World Refugee Festival.

2023 World Refugee Festival

Enjoy cultural performances, food from around the world, informative booths and fun activities, including a bouncy house for kids at the festival. Don't miss the chance to immerse yourself in the heritage of local refugee communities right here in Massachusetts as Marcella Park in Boston on Saturday, June 24.

When: Saturday, June 24 from 12 p.m.

Where: Marcella Playground, 260 Highland Street, Boston

Cost: Free

Cambridge City Dance Party

The Cambridge City Dance Party is back Friday night in front of Cambridge City Hall. Join thousands of residents on Mass Ave for the annual event, featuring a live DJ and colorful lights after dark. The event is free and open to the public.

When: Friday, June 23 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 795 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Black-Owned Bos. Market

If shopping is more your thing, the Black-owned Bos. Market has something for everyone in the Seaport this Sunday. Support Black entrepreneurship and shop local Black-owned businesses throughout Greater Boston with beautiful views right along Seaport Boulevard. If you can't make it this weekend, be sure to stop by during one of their other four summer dates.

When: Sunday, June 25 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (also Sunday, July 23; Sunday August 20)

Where: 85 Northern Avenue, Boston

Cost: Free

Click here for more information