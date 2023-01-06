To Do List: Art After Hours, Fire At The Farm, Dance For A Cause

BOSTON – Kick of 2023 the right way. It's all part of this week's To Do List.

ART AFTER HOURS

The Cape Ann Museum is partnering with Rockport Brewing Company for First Friday Art After Hours.

Starting January 6, watch art come to life through dance, music, painting and performances. Plus enjoy free beer tastings and free admission from 6-8 p.m.

The museum will be lit up to celebrate the new yea. If you can't make it this week, catch the event monthly.

When: January 6

Where: Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester

Cost: Free

FIRE AT THE FARM

Continue the fun on Saturday at Tillie's Farm in Peabody for their Fire at the Farm event.

The Christmas tree bonfire will be complete with food, hot cocoa, smore's, games and music.

The event runs from 4:30-7 p.m., so it's a night fit for the whole family.

Head to the field behind the farm stand.

When: January 7, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Tillie's Farm, Peabody

Cost: Free with treats for sale

DANCE, SWEAT, DRINK

Complete the weekend with some dancing for a good cause.

The Soulful Co. - Barre and Dance Fitness is partnering with Sterling Street Brewery in Clinton to support the Greater Lowell Children's Fund during "Dance, Sweat Drink."

Burn calories with dance-based exercises and reward yourself with some local beer while raising money for the organization.

Dance, Sweat, Drink takes place at Sterling Street Brewery from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.

When: January 8, 11 a.m.

Where: Sterling Street Brewery, 175 Sterling Street, Clinton

Cost: General admission $18