TJX to pay $13 million penalty for selling recalled products

FRAMINGHAM - TJX, the Massachusetts-based owner of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, has agreed to pay a $13 million penalty for selling previously recalled products, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday.

"The agreement settles charges that the firm knowingly sold, offered for sale, and distributed approximately 1,200 recalled products from 21 separate voluntary corrective actions during a five-year period from March 2014 through October 2019," the CPSC said in a statement.

Back in 2019, TJX acknowledged having sold 19 products after they were recalled, including a hoverboard, baby rockers and portable speakers. Some children's watches and clothing were also sold after they were recalled.

Since then, TJX has discovered sales of three more recalled products, the CPSC said.

"The majority of the post recall sales were products recalled due to the risk of infant suffocation and death including the Kids II Rocking Sleepers, Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleepers, and Fisher-Price Inclined Sleeper Accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards," the CPSC said.

TJX also agreed to maintain a compliance program to make sure recalled products are not on shelves in the future.