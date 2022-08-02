Watch CBS News
Local News

TJX to pay $13 million penalty for selling recalled products

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

TJX to pay $13 million penalty for selling recalled products
TJX to pay $13 million penalty for selling recalled products 00:33

FRAMINGHAM - TJX, the Massachusetts-based owner of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, has agreed to pay a $13 million penalty for selling previously recalled products, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday.

"The agreement settles charges that the firm knowingly sold, offered for sale, and distributed approximately 1,200 recalled products from 21 separate voluntary corrective actions during a five-year period from March 2014 through October 2019," the CPSC said in a statement.

Back in 2019, TJX acknowledged having sold 19 products after they were recalled, including a hoverboard, baby rockers and portable speakers. Some children's watches and clothing were also sold after they were recalled.

Since then, TJX has discovered sales of three more recalled products, the CPSC said.

"The majority of the post recall sales were products recalled due to the risk of infant suffocation and death including the Kids II Rocking Sleepers, Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleepers, and Fisher-Price Inclined Sleeper Accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards," the CPSC said.

TJX also agreed to maintain a compliance program to make sure recalled products are not on shelves in the future.    

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 12:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.