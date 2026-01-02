TJ Maxx closes Newbury Street store in Boston

The new year is bringing change to a part of Boston known for its shopping. TJ Maxx has closed its Newbury Street store less than a decade after it first opened.

Framingham-based parent company TJX said back in September that the store would close sometime in early 2026. A TJ Maxx employee confirmed over the phone that the store's last day was Thursday.

The three-story shuttered store that opened in 2016 is located in a Frank Gehry-designed building at 360 Newbury Street on the corner of Mass. Ave. According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed with the state, 117 employees were set to lose their jobs by Jan. 5, 2026.

"We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking," a TJ Maxx spokesperson said in a statement last fall. "The Boston area has been the home for our headquarters for nearly 50 years and continues to be a very important market for us."

The TJ Maxx store in Boston's Downtown Crossing remains open.

In its most recent quarterly earnings report in November, TJX said sales were up and it increased its store count by 57. Other brands under the TJX umbrella include Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and HomeSense.

"We believe this is a testament to our value proposition and treasure-hunt shopping experience, which continue to draw consumers to our retail banners worldwide," CEO Ernie Herrmann said in the report.

Across the country, more than 8,100 stores closed in 2025 as retailers dealt with bankruptcies and economic challenges.