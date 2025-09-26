TJ Maxx location on Boston's Newbury Street to close early next year, company says

The TJ Maxx location on Newbury Street in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood is set to close in early 2026, a spokesperson for the company confirmed.

According to the company TJX, which is based out of Framingham, the store is expected to close by Jan. 3.

"We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking," said a spokesperson for the company in a statement. "We are grateful for the loyalty of our Newbury Street TJ Maxx customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values"

The three-story TJ Maxx on Newbury Street first opened back in 2016 and there are other locations in both Downtown Crossing and Dorchester, plus another nearby in Brookline. More than 100 workers at the Newbury Street location will lose their jobs and be offered positions at other locations.

The news comes after Starbucks announced it would be closing dozens of stores in Massachusetts, including seven in Boston. Among the stores closing is the Starbucks in Government Center across from City Hall Plaza, under the steaming Golden Teapot landmark.

"Each year, we open and close coffeehouses for a variety of reasons, from financial performance to lease expirations," CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement. "This is a more significant action that we understand will impact partners and customers."

Starbucks said it will try to transfer affected employees to nearby locations or offer severance packages.