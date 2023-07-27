New TikTok trend 'bed rotting' could be dangerous for your health

BOSTON - A new TikTok trend could trigger depression in some people and be dangerous for your health.

"Bed rotting" is the practice of lying in bed for a long period of time, sometimes days, while binge-watching TV, scrolling through social media, and eating.

Influencers tout it as a form of self-care, but experts said the behavior is typical of someone who is depressed and by labeling it, people with depressive symptoms may be finding solace by connecting with others experiencing the same. In fact, they said being bedridden in a dark room for extensive periods of time could trigger feelings of loneliness and anxiety, interfere with sleep, cause deconditioning, lead to weight gain, and increase the risk of blood clots.

Instead, if you are interested in self-care, consider exercising, eating healthy meals, meditating, reading a good book, or going out to the movie theater with friends or family.