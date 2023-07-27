Watch CBS News
New TikTok trend 'bed rotting' could be dangerous for your health

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - A new TikTok trend could trigger depression in some people and be dangerous for your health.

"Bed rotting" is the practice of lying in bed for a long period of time, sometimes days, while binge-watching TV, scrolling through social media, and eating.

Influencers tout it as a form of self-care, but experts said the behavior is typical of someone who is depressed and by labeling it, people with depressive symptoms may be finding solace by connecting with others experiencing the same. In fact, they said being bedridden in a dark room for extensive periods of time could trigger feelings of loneliness and anxiety, interfere with sleep, cause deconditioning, lead to weight gain, and increase the risk of blood clots.

Instead, if you are interested in self-care, consider exercising, eating healthy meals, meditating, reading a good book, or going out to the movie theater with friends or family.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 5:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

