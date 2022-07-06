Tiger Woods explains why he didn't play U.S. Open in Brookline

BOSTON -- When it comes to playing golf for the foreseeable future, Tiger Woods -- arguably the greatest to ever play the game -- doesn't have many concerns.

"I will always be able to play golf, whether it's this leg or someone else's leg or false leg or different body pieces that have been placed or fused," Woods said, via PGA.com. "I'll always be able to play."

While Woods has supreme confidence in his ability to play, he does believe he has a limited amount of time playing at a championship level against the best golfers in the world. And that's precisely why Bostonians who flocked to The Country Club last month didn't get the chance to watch Woods compete in the U.S. Open.

"I had some issues with my leg, and [playing in the U.S. Open] would have put this tournament in jeopardy, and so there's no reason to do that," Woods told reporters in Ireland, a week ahead of the Open Championship.

The final major of the year will be held at St. Andrews in Scotland, and it just so happens to be Tiger's favorite course. Given the way that lined up, Woods wanted to be at his best for the Open, even if it meant forgoing the U.S. Open.

"This is a pretty historic Open that we are going to be playing. I'm lucky enough to be part of the past champions that have won there, and want to play there again, and I don't know when they are ever going to go back while I'm still able to play at a high level," Woods said. "I want to be able to give it at least one more run at a high level."

Woods has won the Open three times before -- in 2000, 2005, and 2006. The first two of those victories took place at St. Andrews.