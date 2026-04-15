Another round of thunderstorms, downpours to roll through Massachusetts overnight

The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the likelihood of some thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Another round of downpours and storms is forecast to roll through southern New England between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. tonight.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

The Storms Prediction Center has placed parts of the area in a level 1, "marginal" severe weather risk (dark green in image above) and to the north of that area, (in the light green) a general thunderstorm risk.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Things could get pretty loud overnight starting as early as 10-11 p.m.

The storms will largely move offshore between 2-4 a.m.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Some of these storms are likely to contain heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and to a lesser extent, gusty winds.