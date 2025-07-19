Quick-moving storms could bring small hail, heavy downpours to parts of Massachusetts Sunday

The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for several rounds of storms on the way Sunday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Slight risk of severe storms

New England is included in the severe weather outlook for Sunday. We are currently under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for strong storms to turn severe.

While this threat is on the lower end, it is worth monitoring any plans outside for thunderstorm activity. This includes the entire state of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, southern Vermont, and southern New Hampshire.

The primary weather hazard with Sunday's storms will be damaging wind gusts. Additionally, small hail and heavy rain are secondary threats with any of these quick-moving storms.

First wave Sunday morning

The first wave of heavy downpours and storms comes in the morning hours on Sunday. The heaviest clusters at this time will be concentrated towards the South Shore and islands from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The second and third waves will be more scattered in nature. But they will still pack a punch as far as strong winds and heavy downpours are concerned. Through dinner time, the greater Boston area will be impacted, with storms as fair game through 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, many will experience dry weather and sunshine sporadically through the afternoon, while our target areas receive more rain and clouds.

Rainfall totals will vary

New rainfall totals will vary greatly by location. In spots with high lightning counts and small hail, we could see localized amounts over an inch.