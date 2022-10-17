Third suspect arrested in connection with Brockton attack on elderly man

BROCKTON -- Brockton Police have charged a third person in connection with an attack on two men last month. Corey Gallagher-Lee, 19, was arrested Monday after he turned himself in.

Carlos Cardoso, 69, and his friend said they were viciously attacked after a minor car crash on Walnut Street on September 24. Cardoso's family said the injuries he received caused a stroke.

Two other people have already been charged.

Walnut St. Assault UPDATE: The Brockton Police charged a third person with the assault of two men caught on surveillance video last month on Walnut Street in Brockton. Police arrested Corey Gallagher-Lee today (Oct. 17, 2022) after he turned himself in. A District Court Judge will formally charge the 19-year-old in court this afternoon for the following offenses: A&B w Dangerous Weapon +60 A&B +60/Elder or Disabled Person A&B w Dangerous Weapon A&B on a +60 Disabled Person with Serious Injury. Brockton detectives are still investigating this case, and if anyone has information regarding this incident, please call the Brockton Police Department Criminal investigation division at 508-941-0234. Thank you. The City of Brockton Police are asking for the public's help as investigators continue to gather evidence and identify suspects connected to the assault of two men aged 68 and 35 on Walnut Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. on September 24th. We have charged two people with Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon. Anyone with information on this case or who can identify people in the video, contact the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0234. Thank you very much. Posted by Brockton Police Department on Friday, October 14, 2022

Gallagher-Lee faces multiple assault and battery charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60.

Police released a video of the incident on Friday in an attempt to identify the suspects.