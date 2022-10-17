Third suspect arrested in connection with Brockton attack on elderly man

BROCKTON -- Brockton Police have charged a third person in connection with an attack on two men last month. Corey Gallagher-Lee, 19, was arrested Monday after he turned himself in.
Carlos Cardoso, 69, and his friend said they were viciously attacked after a minor car crash on Walnut Street on September 24. Cardoso's family said the injuries he received caused a stroke.
Two other people have already been charged.
Gallagher-Lee faces multiple assault and battery charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60.
Police released a video of the incident on Friday in an attempt to identify the suspects.
CBSBoston.com Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.