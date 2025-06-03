The Sports Bra, a bar that only shows women's sports, is opening in Boston

A bar dedicated to showcasing only women's sports on its TVs is coming to Massachusetts. The Sports Bra, which got its start in Portland, Oregon in 2022, announced Tuesday it will open bars in three new cities, including Boston.

There are no details yet on exactly when or where The Sports Bra will open in Boston. The bar also announced it is opening in Las Vegas, Indianapolis and St. Louis.

"The addition of these new locations will help fuel the movement for gender equity in sports and provide even more opportunities for fans to watch, cheer, and connect over their favorite women's teams and athletes," The Sports Bra said its announcement.

The original location and founder Jenny Nguyen were profiled on CBS Sunday Morning. Nguyen said the idea started when she and her friends were looking for some place to watch the women's NCAA basketball championship game.

Since then, The Sports Bra has been backed by investors like Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is married to tennis legend Serena Williams. Now it's expanding across the country with the new franchise locations.

"Each new location will carry the same heart and mission as our original one in Portland-uplifting women-owned businesses, serving delicious food, and creating a welcoming space for everyone who wants to belong to a community and be part of the movement," Nguyen said in a statement.

Among the local women's professional sports teams highlighted by The Sports Bra in its announcement are the Boston Fleet (hockey), the Boston Banshees (rugby), Boston Legacy FC (soccer), the Boston Guard (lacrosse) and the Renegades (football).