The Draft Bar and Grille in Allston shut down for repeated violations of underage drinking

The Draft Bar and Grille in Allston has been shut down by the city of Boston. The owners of The Draft had their liquor license unanimously and indefinitely removed by the Licensing Board for repeated violations of underage drinking.

"He has shown that he is not fit for this license, another license, any license," said Licensing Board member Keeana Saxon during a vote hearing on January 8.

On October 16, officers entered the bar and began checking people's IDs. They found three underage patrons, while others quickly walked out.

Dozens leave as police check IDs

"There was about 75 to 100 people rapidly leaving the establishment once they realized we were checking IDs in the establishment," said Boston Police Detective Eddie Hernandez during that January 8 hearing. "We turned around, and there was only maybe like seven or eight people left."

Bar owner Derek Brady told the board on Tuesday that they used to have an ID machine, but that it broke in March. He said it was costly to replace

"College kids have excellent fake IDs, and it's tough to spot them without the machine," admitted Brady before the board.

In response to the underage drinking violations, and questions about management hiring choices, the board unanimously voted to suspend their license indefinitely. The board did not mince words about their decision.

"It seems like business is tough, and he might be deliberately catering to underage clientele," said board member Liam Curran during a license voting meeting on January 8.

"Makes me question if this person should manage any license in the city. I am not sure people are safe going into his establishments," said board member Kathleen Joyce during their vote. "He has a lack of appreciation for what goes into his place, and he doesn't seem like he cares."

They voted unanimously to shut it down after Brady told them he was in the process of trying to end management of the bar altogether. WBZ reached out to ownership for comment but has yet to hear back.

If they do indeed decide not to sell the bar, the board says they can reapply for the license, but they will have to prove to them the necessary steps are being taken to operate the bar correctly.