Rain slows commute, holiday traffic in Massachusetts

FRAMINGHAM - Massachusetts drivers felt what travel experts predicted, that the Tuesday afternoon before Thanksgiving would be one of the worst times to travel by car.

"There are a lot of people on the road tonight," said Ariana Ortmann who was driving to New York on the Mass. Pike.

Wednesday afternoon is expected to be slow going too.

"It's been painful, sitting there for an hour I was blasting music to calm myself down," said driver JoMarc Dasalla.

Ann Duffy picked up her daughter from Boston University and they were heading to the Empire State, but traffic was backed up.

"It took me four hours to get here, it's usually three and it's probably going to take me seven hours to get home," said Duffy.

Nearly 72 million drivers will hit the road this Thanksgiving period according to AAA.

Make sure car is road ready

Before making the journey, the tire experts at Sullivan Tire say make sure your car is road ready.

"Wipers, oil changes, checking all your fluids," said Casey McMullen, Sullivan Tire GM. "We haven't really had to deal with inclement weather, we haven't had rain, we haven't had snow, so it's making sure there's traction and tread that the pressure is good."

New Hampshire warning

In New Hampshire, after a string of crashes along I-95, the governor says expect to get a ticket if state police must pull you over for any reason.

And some of the reasons drivers want to get home to their loved ones are:

"I'm most thankful for the people in my life, they've gotten me through everything," said Ortmann.

"Family, glad to be home not doing any classwork," said Kaylin Duffy.

The Sunday afternoon after Thanksgiving is expected to be busy as well, so experts say be prepared.