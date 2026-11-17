After the FAA issued a ground stop last week that impacted travel for days and United Airlines had a system outage that halted travelers for hours on Monday, some people say they are rethinking their holiday travel plans.

"Yeah, I have anxiety about getting on a plane but that's how we get to see family and friends, so I just get over it," Lauren Pamas said at Boston's Logan Airport.

Now, some travelers are actually altering their plans to avoid the holiday rush and any unforeseen issues getting to their destinations on time.

Trina Ott says she had the freedom to book her travel plans at the last minute and is now leaving a week early to avoid any issues.

"I changed them, there is no sense in exposing myself to the madness," she said. "The airline let me change just because I wanted to get further away from the madness."

AAA Northeast spokesman Mark Schieldrop said that while it's unlikely for travelers to change to their travel plans one week away from Thanksgiving, it certainly adds to the stress of the busiest travel time of the year.

"About 90% of Thanksgiving travelers will be driving, so for the air travelers, those folks are less likely to cancel or pivot, especially when we see a situation that was unprecedented. But the ground stop did have people looking at alternatives. Maybe taking a train or a bus or renting a car," Mark Schieldrop said.

AAA says gas prices are about a dollar more expensive than last year at this time. They also say having a plan B is never a bad idea, especially when it comes to delays or cancellations.