Logan Airport travel still slowed days after nationwide ground stop: "It's just terrible. I want to go home"

Passengers trying to fly out of Boston Logan Airport on Sunday said they are frustrated and overwhelmed. Travel remains impacted days after a nationwide ground stop Friday that lasted for several hours.

"How frustrating has it been? The bottom line is I can say it's just terrible. I just want to go home," traveler Tina Marie said.

While flights in and out of Logan have resumed, FlightAware reported that by Sunday afternoon there were still more than 100 cancellations and nearly 130 delays in Boston.

Nationwide, there are more than 19,000 delays total, including more than 6,000 within the United States. More than 2,200 flights have been canceled Sunday around the country.

The FAA and the White House say the ground stop was caused by a "telecommunication outage." The FAA lifted the ground stop around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, about five hours after it was issued. Still, the impact continues to be felt around the country.

Sue Lee said she has been stuck in Boston since Friday night. She and her travel partner were supposed to be headed to Ft. Lauderdale for vacation.

"We got a new flight at 6:30 p.m. yesterday and it got canceled at 10 p.m.," she said. "We're so stressed out. We don't know what to do."

At baggage claim, stranded luggage was piling up as passengers scrambled to get to their destinations.

Laurie Bronzetti was supposed to fly back to Colorado Sunday morning. She's changed airlines twice.

"They told me it was the last seat on the plane. They can't confirm a seat. I am a cancer nurse, and I got to get back to work," she said.

Jeremy Gilbride of California was one of the many impacted passengers.

"I got here early and 45 mins before the flight American cancels on me. It happens. I get it. But you know 45 mins in advance guys," Gilbride said.

Marie also expressed frustration with the airlines for how they've handled the situation.

"All of us are told one thing and we end up getting canceled again. And who knows if we're even going to get out of here. We're going to pray we get on this flight to get home. I want to get home," Marie said.