Thanksgiving rush underway at Massachusetts store grocery stores as customers mindful of cost

The Thanksgiving shopping rush was underway Sunday at Market Basket in Waltham, Massachusetts. And with economic uncertainty, customers said they are attempting to shop smarter this year.

"I'm doing it all today. It's all planned. Table is all set. I am doing side dishes tomorrow," Kathy Bordenca of Waltham said.

Shoppers said they are watching their wallets closely as stubborn U.S. inflation continues to drive grocery prices higher.

Thanksgiving grocery prices

Some shoppers said they are shying away from those name brand items, going instead for store brands.

But there is some good news in the turkey aisle. Prices are down. Experts say consumers can expect to spend about 2% to 3% less this year on Turkey Day groceries.

Retail prices for turkey are down 3.7% from a year ago.

George Macary of Waltham said he noticed the difference.

"Prices are fantastic you can't beat it. It's the way it should be, $11.90 for a 21-pound turkey," Macary said.

Customers keeping an eye on costs

Ruthee Langdalen of Watertown keeps her list close and was pleasantly surprised on her turkey feast costs.

"I think it's reasonable. We are seeing a rise in grocery prices in general, but Market Basket seems to be keeping it the lowest they can so we can keep celebrating our holidays," she said.

Leah Churchill of Natick said she also caught a break.

"Because prices are cheaper, I am switching my turkeys out. I'm very selective in what I purchase. Not name brands, not historically anymore," she said.