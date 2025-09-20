Massachusetts officials warn of new texting scam involving tax refunds. Here's what to look out for

State officials warn of texting scam purporting to come from Department of Revenue

Officials in Massachusetts are warning residents about a new texting scam that claims to be from the Department of Revenue.

The text messages claim taxpayers would be disqualified from receiving tax refunds if they don't submit required payment information by Sept. 19. The texts ask for a payment or sensitive information like credit card numbers. DOR said these are fake and it never sends texts about tax refunds.

DOR said to not reply to the text messages or click any links in them.

"Scammers often create a sense of urgency to manipulate you or generate links that look like official website names and URLs. If you need to conduct an online transaction with DOR, please visit mass.gov/dor," said Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder in a statement.

The Massachusetts Department of Revenue is in charge of enforcing laws regarding taxes, child support and municipal finance laws.

Last month, residents were warned about another scam name-dropping the Massachusetts State Police. In those calls, someone claiming to be a state trooper from the "Internet Crime Complaint Center" told the victim "that their identity is being used to commit crimes in China and asks them to stay on the line to speak with Shanghai Police to resolve the matter," police said.

Massachusetts State Police doesn't have an Internet Crime Complaint Center. They were receiving calls about the scam from as far away as Indiana, leading them to believe it was a nationwide scam.