Massachusetts State Police warn of phone scam involving "fake Trooper"

Police officer stops man being scammed over the phone at Waltham gas station

Police officer stops man being scammed over the phone at Waltham gas station

Police officer stops man being scammed over the phone at Waltham gas station

Massachusetts State Police say a new phone scam is name-dropping them in order to target people around the country.

The agency said it received about 100 calls on Monday reporting the suspicious activity. Some reports have come from as far away as Indiana, leading police to believe it's a nationwide scam.

"In this scam, victims receive a call from a person claiming to be a Massachusetts State Trooper with the 'Internet Crime Complaint Center,'" police said. "The fake Trooper tells the victim that their identity is being used to commit crimes in China and asks them to stay on the line to speak with Shanghai Police to resolve the matter."

State Police said Massachusetts does not have an "Internet Crime Complaint Center." The actual Internet Crime Complaint Center is run by the FBI. A message on the center's website says "scammers are impersonating the IC3"

"The IC3 does not work with any non-law enforcement entity, such as law firms or crypto services, to recuperate lost funds or investigate cases," the message says. "The IC3 will never directly contact you for information or money."

Police said anyone who gets a call like this should hang up immediately.

Earlier this year, a texting scam targeting drivers in Massachusetts resurfaced. Residents were bombarded with texts claiming that they owed money for unpaid E-ZPass tolls before late fees kick in.

Authorities urge customers not to click links sent by unknown numbers or emails, and not to give away any of their personal information.