Tewksbury State Hospital security staff allowed to use "less-lethal" tools again after string of attacks

After a string of attacks at Tewskbury State Hospital, the police chief says the state has lifted a ban on the use of handcuffs, pepper gel, batons and other "less-lethal tools" by hospital security staff.

"This is an important step toward improving safety for staff, first responders, patients, and the surrounding community," Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus said in a statement Wednesday.

WBZ-TV's I-Team has been reporting on the rise in attacks at the public hospital, which treats some of the most dangerous and mentally ill patients in the state, since 2021 when a patient nearly strangled a nurse to death. And there have been at least four violent assaults reported at the hospital in recent weeks.

In one instance, police say a man allegedly pushed a chair into a pregnant staff worker. In another case, a man with an "extensive violent criminal history" allegedly hit an employee in the face twice in an unprovoked attack.

The I-Team reported in 2023 that police respond to about 1,000 calls a year at the hospital. The state trained and issued the tactical gear to security staff just months before the Department of Public Health decided to take it away in April, saying "we are relying on approaches that work best in health care."

Columbus said "there is still significant work that must be done" to ensure that everyone is safe.

"Additionally, there are still areas in the hospital where the Department of Mental Health is not permitting the use of these less-lethal tools," he said. "These concerns will continue to be part of ongoing discussions as we work toward policies that properly balance therapeutic goals with the safety and security needs of staff, public safety personnel, patients, and the community."

WBZ-TV has reached out to the state for comment.