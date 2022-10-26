Watch CBS News
Suspect charged with stabbing man several times inside Tewksbury home

TEWKSBURY – Police said a person has been arrested after a man was stabbed several times inside a Tewksbury home early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Woodland Ave.

Tewksbury police said the victim was stabbed several times but is expected to survive.

The suspect's name was not released. They are expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.

No further details are currently available. 

First published on October 26, 2022 / 8:57 AM

