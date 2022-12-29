Tewksbury Police searching for suspect in T-Mobile robbery

TEWKSBURY - Tewksbury Police are looking for information about a man accused of stealing about $6,000 in Apple products from the town's T-Mobile store around 7:30 Monday night.

Tewksbury Police wish to talk to this man about a recent theft at T-Mobile on Main Street. Tewksbury Police Department

Police said the man walked into the Main Street store, grabbed four iPhones and four Apple watches and bolted out the front door.

The suspect is described as a 6'1" Black male, wearing a black puffy jacket, a black and green hat, red sweatpants, black sneakers and a blue neck warmer over his face.

A similar crime happened just an hour earlier at a T-Mobile in a nearby town. Police are investigating to see if the thefts are related.