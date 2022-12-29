Tewksbury Police searching for suspect in T-Mobile robbery
TEWKSBURY - Tewksbury Police are looking for information about a man accused of stealing about $6,000 in Apple products from the town's T-Mobile store around 7:30 Monday night.
Police said the man walked into the Main Street store, grabbed four iPhones and four Apple watches and bolted out the front door.
The suspect is described as a 6'1" Black male, wearing a black puffy jacket, a black and green hat, red sweatpants, black sneakers and a blue neck warmer over his face.
A similar crime happened just an hour earlier at a T-Mobile in a nearby town. Police are investigating to see if the thefts are related.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.