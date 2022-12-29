Watch CBS News
Tewksbury Police searching for suspect in T-Mobile robbery

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Police searching for man accused of stealing iPhones, Apple Watches
TEWKSBURY - Tewksbury Police are looking for information about a man accused of stealing about $6,000 in Apple products from the town's T-Mobile store around 7:30 Monday night.

tewksbury-cell-phone-theft.jpg
Tewksbury Police wish to talk to this man about a recent theft at T-Mobile on Main Street. Tewksbury Police Department

Police said the man walked into the Main Street store, grabbed four iPhones and four Apple watches and bolted out the front door.

The suspect is described as a 6'1" Black male,  wearing a black puffy jacket, a black and green hat, red sweatpants, black sneakers and a blue neck warmer over his face.  

A similar crime happened just an hour earlier at a T-Mobile in a nearby town. Police are investigating to see if the thefts are related.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 8:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

