Person caught on camera leaving dead raccoon on Tewksbury woman's windshield
TEWKSBURY – Police are trying to identify the person who was caught on surveillance camera dumping a dead raccoon on a woman's car in Tewksbury.
A woman on Marshall Street called police around 4 a.m. on Wednesday after finding the dead animal on her windshield.
It appeared the raccoon had been run over by a car.
Police reviewed surveillance video and saw a person walk up to the car just after midnight. The person had a plastic bag, and could be seen dumping the animal onto the car before running away.
The suspect was wearing blue jeans and a black watch cap with two strings that hang down on the sides.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tewksbury Police Department.
