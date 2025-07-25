8-year-old turns surplus tennis balls into neighborhood stand in Massachusetts

On a quiet corner of Mount Pleasant Street in Milford, Massachusetts, 8-year-old Pierson Ross is running a summer business that's turning heads... and wagging tails - selling tennis balls.

"I sold tennis balls because we had so many," said Pierson.

Pierson's father, Rodney, is a local tennis pro. As a result, the family's garage has filled up with used balls - more than 2,000 by Pierson's count. Instead of letting them sit, he started selling them for 25 cents apiece from a small table in his front yard.

While most kids stick with lemonade stands, Pierson's pricing is simple but he may even be willing to strike a deal if you're buying in bulk. He's had plenty of repeat business - and knows how to work a deal, especially for those buying a bagful.

But he's not just pocketing quarters. Pierson has also donated hundreds of tennis balls to local animal shelters in Massachusetts.

"Some people in that animal shelter, they can't buy like tons of tennis balls," said Pierson.

He's donated to four or five different shelters so far and plans to keep going to make many dogs happy. It's a simple idea with real impact and a few life lessons along the way.

"I'm learning how to save my money instead of just spending all of it," Pierson said.

If you're interested in buying some tennis balls, Pierson's mom can be messaged through the Instagram account @TennisBallKid.