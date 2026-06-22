Water safety experts on risks of pond swimming after 2 teens drown in Massachusetts

In the last month, two teenage boys have drowned while swimming in Massachusetts ponds.

On Saturday, officials say Kayron Costa, an 18-year-old from Quincy, drowned swimming in Houghton's Pond in Milton. On Friday, 14-year-old Cody Nguyen of Andover died, weeks after being pulled from Field Pond.

The CDC says drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death for kids up to age 14.

While any body of water can lead to drowning, experts say there are factors that make ponds or lakes unique.

"When we look at lakes, one of those variables is cloudy or turbid water," said Michael Oostman, a Massachusetts based forensic aquatic expert. "So, you may not be able to see the floor of the lake. You may not be aware of the topography or the drop-off points. You also may be dealing with very, very cold water, which can also shock the system."

"A lot of kids don't, or even adults as well, don't realize that, that you know, the water can go from three feet to nine feet in a matter of inches," added Boston Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Program Coordinator Barbara DiGirolamo. "We always recommend walking around the water, in the area that you're going to swim and play before you actually go out and have fun, just so that you know what kind of what you're getting into."

There are other misconceptions about drowning, Oostman noted. "So many people believe that drowning, and this is a huge myth, is going to be struggling and loud, and they're going to be screaming for help, and it's going to be very overt and obvious that someone is drowning," he explained. "And in the thousand-plus drownings that I've investigated, they are oftentimes very acute, very sudden. There isn't much splashing. There certainly isn't any calling out for help, because your airways are compromised."

In Boston, the program "Swim Safe Boston" has provided free swimming lessons to over 20,000 residents since its launch four years ago. Director Jose Masso says the recent drownings are a charge to keep pushing forward with water safety.

"As a parent, first and foremost, just condolences to the family members and the loved ones of the young children," he said, adding that the program is "working to prevent this type of tragedy from happening here in the city of Boston."