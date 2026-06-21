Teen drowns at Houghton's Pond less than 2 weeks after graduating from Quincy High School

A teenager drowned Saturday at Houghton's Pond in Milton while swimming with a group of friends less than two weeks after graduating from Quincy High School.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey confirmed Sunday that 18-year-old Kayron Costa of Quincy was swimming around 7 p.m. when he went under and did not resurface.

A Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Team and other crews searched Costa. He was pulled from the water and brought to a Boston hospital but did not survive.

Police and the Norfolk District Attorney's office are investigating Costa's drowning.

Quincy High School principal Keith Ford wrote in a letter to families that Costa was there with fellow members of the Class of 2026. Quincy just held its high school graduation on June 9.

Ford said that a crisis clinician and Quincy High School staff will be on hand Monday at the school to support current students and recent graduates.

In a post on social media, Ford said Costa was an "awesome student" who was a "man of great character."

The principal said that Costa was a Recognition of Effort Award recipient. Ford said when he had lunch with Costa, he expressed how much Quincy High School meant to him and his family.

"My prayers go out to his family during this difficult time. Kayron thank you for allowing us to get to know you during your time at QHS," Ford wrote in his post. "To everyone who knew Kayron, May his legacy live on. We ask for peace that passes all understanding. As a school community let us come together in unity to honor the life of Kayron Garcia Costa. May he rest in peace!"