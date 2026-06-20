Boy found unresponsive in Andover, Massachusetts pond in May dies

The boy found unresponsive in an Andover pond in May died on Friday, according to Andover Public Schools.

The boy was found in Field Pond in Harold Parker State Forest on May 19, submerged in around 10 to 12 feet of water. First responders searched the pond and found him around 25 feet from shore. They performed life-saving procedures on scene. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital before being medflighted to a Boston hospital. It is unclear if the victim was ever released from the hospital.

On Saturday, Andover Public Schools confirmed that the boy, identified as Cody Nguyen, had died. He was an eighth grader at Doherty Middle School.

"We understand that this loss may bring a range of emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community, especially for our students, and we are here to support one another," said Doherty Middle School principal Rebecca Perry and interim superintendent of Andover Public Schools Keith Taverna. "We extend our deepest condolences and support to Cody's family."

The school will provide support to students, families, and staff at the Doherty Medical Center on Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A local fisherman said that swimming is common in the pond, but it has "a lot of weeds, a lot of rocks, a lot of debris underneath." He also explained that there are a lot of boats in the area and that "somebody should have been around to help out."

Andover Police are still investigating.