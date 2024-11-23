School committee member in Beverly says colleagues want to break teachers' spirits, divide community

MARBLEHEAD - A school committee member from Beverly has spoken out against her colleagues after Beverly and Marblehead committees said they are not closer to a deal.

School committee member speaks out

Kimberley Coelho from Beverly's school committee spoke out against her colleagues on social media on Saturday. She says that what she has seen from her fellow committee members is "disgusting" and forced her to speak publicly.

"What is abundantly clear is some [committee members] do not want to settle a contract. Instead, feel more concerned about breaking the union's spirits and dividing our community. I feel the legal advice of our counsel is wrong and only delays reopening schools. With all of this nonsense, what kind of school community will remain?"

Coelho is a mother of two students in the Beverly Public School system. She said that she ran for the committee to advocate for students, parents, and educators and to make sure that Beverly was "one of the best districts in the Commonwealth."

"I encourage my fellow elected leaders in Beverly to stand up to this madness and implore the Mayor to settle a fair contract with the BTA this weekend. Please let us get our children back to school, our educators back to work, and our families and communities on the path of restoration and healing," Coelho said on Facebook.

"It's weird not having school"

Standing in the freezing rain Saturday, Marblehead teachers rallied for a 12th day and showed their support for their students for the annual Powder Puff football game.

"I miss my students a lot, that's why we are here to support our powder puff girls that just went to go play football," said Marblehead special education teacher Laura Weiss. "We want to be here for them. We want to be back at school with them."

The Gloucester School Committee said Friday it reached a tentative agreement with the union on a new contract and students and teachers will be back in class on Monday. But teachers are still on strike in both Beverly and Marblehead.

"It's weird not having school," said Drew DePhillips, a junior at Marblehead High School. "You're so used to that routine and waking up, and going, seeing your teachers, seeing their faces. It's just sad to see what they're going through."

Marblehead School Committee leaders maintain the union's asks are still unaffordable.

"It's really really simple. We are asking for fair and equitable wages, a modern family leave, and safe schools," said teacher Connor Ryan. "The mood is high. Everyone is resolute. We are out here until we get a fair contract."

Governor Maura Healey on teachers strikes

Governor Maura Healey released a statement about the ongoing strikes in Marblehead and Beverly. She said that she had spoken to everyone involved and thinks an agreement will be reached this weekend.

"If they don't reach that agreement, they should ensure that students can return to the classroom on Monday while these negotiations continue," Healey said in a statement. "It is unacceptable that students have been out of school for over two weeks. It's hurting our young people, parents and families above all else. Students need to be back in school on Monday."

She said that negotiations must continue during the weekend and that she would be requesting updates from the districts.

"Our young people need to be back in school," Healey said.

Negotiations still unresolved

In Beverly, the school committee began its 16th day of mediation. The primary sticking points are salaries, paid parental leave, family sick leave, and increasing pay for paraprofessionals. The Beverly School Committee said if a deal is not reached by Sunday at 6 p.m., they will be forced to begin a state-led fact-finding process which could take months to resolve.

"Throughout this process, we have attempted to balance what our educators have requested with what is possible both for the financial health of our City and what the district needs to be able to successfully educate our students," said the Beverly School Committee in a statement.

"So Gloucester, I am so happy that our union siblings over there were able to settle a contract fair and just," said Beverly teacher Kris Melanson. "I know that that can happen here and I know that can happen in Marblehead too. It's time for a school committee to stop playing games, start getting to the table, and let's resolve this thing."

School leaders in both communities have said students will potentially have to make up missed days of school during February and April vacations.