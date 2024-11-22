Gloucester teacher strike ends; students and teachers head back to school Monday

GLOUCESTER - One of three teacher strikes on the North Shore of Massachusetts is over. The Gloucester School Committee said it has reached a tentative agreement with the union on a new contract, and students and teachers will be back in class on Monday.

Classes in Gloucester have been canceled since the first day of the strike on Nov. 8. Teachers are still on strike in Beverly and Marblehead.

"Let me be clear," Gloucester Schools Superintendent Ben Lummis said. "Teaching in public schools is the hardest work any of us will ever do."

Why were Gloucester teachers on strike?

One of the biggest sticking points in the strike was higher pay for paraprofessionals.

"This agreement accomplishes our primary goals from the start of these negotiations - a significant and necessary adjustment in paraprofessional wages, a meaningful increase to teacher pay, and expanded benefits including new paid parental leave," School Committee chair Kathy Clancy said in a statement.

The city argues the new contract will make Gloucester teachers and teaching assistants some of the highest paid in the region with increases between 40-60%

"That means the highest paid teachers would earn $113,000 in four years, not including stipends, longevity and additional hourly work," Clancy said.

The Union of Gloucester Educators says its members now have "one of the best paid parental leave benefits in the state." But the union's statement continued to hammer the school committee and Mayor Greg Verga.

"The Gloucester School Committee and Mayor Verga are committed to keeping all low wage workers in the city underpaid and exploited," the union said. "This fight exposed that and proves that we have a lot more work to do here in Gloucester."

Striking teachers faced fines

With students missing 10 days of class, the Gloucester School Committee said students may have to make up for lost learning time by coming to school during February or April vacations.

Last week, a judge imposed a $50,000 fine and an additional penalty of $10,000 per day for every day the unions failed to return to work.

"The Union of Gloucester Educators may be broke, but we're not broken," the union said.

Mayor: Future of city budget "uncertain

While the city can afford these pay raises now, Verga said the future of the city's budget is uncertain.

"We feel confident this is something that is affordable and sustainable but let me be very clear – there will be some tough decisions ahead for the city side of the budget," he said. "I'm not going to sugarcoat it."

Teachers rejoiced at a gathering on Friday with a representative saying, "Our union is walking away more united than ever and more ready to take on the fights that comes next."

Teachers in Marblehead and Beverly continue to strike -- reaching 15 days on Saturday.