Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurses Week deals and discounts in Massachusetts

Educators and healthcare workers are being celebrated at the start of May with Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week.

As a "thank you" for all that teachers and nurses do, several restaurants and stores in Massachusetts are offering free food, drinks and other discounts.

National Teacher Appreciation Day is Tuesday, May 5 and National Nurses Day is Wednesday, May 6.

Below is a roundup of deals in the Boston area for teachers and nurses. Some are valid for the whole week, while others are good on just one day. Keep in mind you may have to show a work ID to claim an offer.

Teacher Appreciation Week deals

Aroma Joe's: Free 24-ounce iced drink on May 5 for National Teacher Appreciation Day

Chick-fil-A: Check with your local Chick-fil-A to see if they are offering a deal. Chick-fil-A in Boston's Copley Square is offering a free original chicken sandwich on May 4. Chick-fil-A Foxboro at Patriot Place and Chick-fil-A Methuen will serve up free breakfast meals, lunch and dinner meals or an entree salad to educators with a valid professional ID on May 5. Chick-fil-A Webster Square in Worcester is offering a free chicken biscuit for breakfast or a free chicken sandwich after 10:30 a.m. for all school staff.

Chipotle: Enter to win a free entree gift card through May 12 at teacherthanks.chipotle.com

Eddie Merlot's: Free dessert with purchase of an entree through May 8

Einstein Bros Bagels: Free bagel & shmear with purchase on May 6

First Watch: Free hot or iced coffee for teachers with valid school ID through May 8

Magoo's Ice Cream: Free soft serve cone May 4-May 5

Masons Steak House: Masons Steakhouse in Quincy is offering 10% for teachers through May 8

New City Microcreamery: Free kiddie scoop for teachers on May 4

Shake Shack: Free ShackBurger or Veggie Shack with purchase through May 12

Ten Trees Books: Ten Trees Books in Natick is offering teachers 15% off all in-store purchases on May 5

TGI Friday's: Free meal from select menu on May 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Select menu includes cheeseburger with fries, crispy chicken fingers with fries and coleslaw, Caesar salad with grilled chicken, half rack of ribs and choice of side and half portion cajump shrimp and chicken pasta.

The Melting Pot Restaurant: School employees get 20% of food through May 8

National Nurses Week deals

Aroma Joe's: Free 24-ounced ice drink on May 6 for National Nurses Day

Chick-fil-A: Check with your local Chick-fil-A to see if they are offering a deal. Chick-fil-A Methuen is offering free breakfast meals, lunch and dinner meals or an entree salad on May 6

Chipotle: Enter to win a free entree gift card through May 12 at healthcarethanks.chipotle.com

Eddie Merlot's: Free dessert with purchase of an entree through May 8

Einstein Bros Bagels: Free bagel & shmear with purchase on May 6

Shake Shack: Free ShackBurger or Veggie Shack with purchase through May 12

TGI Friday's: Free meal from select menu on May 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Select menu includes cheeseburger with fries, crispy chicken fingers with fries and coleslaw, Caesar salad with grilled chicken, half rack of ribs and choice of side and half portion cajump shrimp and chicken pasta.