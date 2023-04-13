Taylor Swift songwriting class to be offered at Berklee College of Music

BOSTON - Taylor Swift scholars at the Berklee College of Music can put their knowledge to the test next semester.

The school is offering a course in the fall that's all about Swift's lyrical talents and how she has evolved over the years.

"Delving into the core of her songwriting, this course will explore and analyze her compositional and lyrical choices," the syllabus reads. "This class will concentrate on how Swift creates musical hooks, writes a chorus, composes a bridge, and how she uses rhythm, harmony, melody, metaphor, and storytelling to write compelling and global hit songs."

Professor Scarlet Keys, who is teaching the class, says students "will write their own material incorporating the tools and techniques of swift to inform their own songwriting."