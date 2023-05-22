Taylor Swift fans try selling rainwater from soggy Gillette Stadium concert

FOXBORO – Taylor Swift fans are hoping to cash in after dancing in the rain at Gillette Stadium.

Fans have been attempting to sell rainwater from Saturday's concert for $250 per container.

Swift's "The Eras Tour" made Foxboro home for three sold-out shows that drew nearly 200,000 fans to Gillette Stadium.

Experts believe the tour could end up setting records, and may also push Swift's net worth over $1 billion.

Online retail sites have removed rainwater sales from their platforms. Before the listings were removed, fans captured screenshots and expressed shock at what they were seeing.