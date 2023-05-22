Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" could make pop star a billionaire

Taylor Swift makes her mark at Gillette with 'craziest production I've ever seen'

Taylor Swift makes her mark at Gillette with 'craziest production I've ever seen'

BOSTON – Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour," which just left Massachusetts, could be the highest grossing tour of all time.

The tour is expected to boost her net worth by $500 million.

That would make Swift a member of the "billionaires club."

Swift's prior net worth was estimated just shy of $600 million.

The tour isn't just benefiting Swift. The cities hosting her concerts are seeing a deluge of money through food sales, hotel books and transportation.

Swift just wrapped up three nights at Gillette Stadium, where she sold nearly 200,000 tickets.