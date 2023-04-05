Taylor Hall practicing in regular jersey on Wednesday

BOSTON -- With the postseason fast approaching, Taylor Hall appears to be getting closer to a return to the Bruins lineup.

The forward, who has been out since late February with a lower-body injury, hit the ice at Wednesday's practice at Warrior Ice Arena in a regular jersey for the first time since getting injured. Hall had been skating with the team in a red, no-contact jersey in recent weeks.

Taylor Hall is practicing in a regular jersey for the first time. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) April 5, 2023

Hall, 31, has played in 58 games in his third season with the Bruins. Skating mostly on Boston's third line, Hall tallied 16 goals and 20 assists while turning in a plus-12 rating. He was placed on IR on March 2.

On Wednesday, he staked with Charlie Coyle and Tyler Bertuzzi on Boston's third line.

Now that he's shed the no-contact jersey, Hall could be nearing a return ahead of the postseason. Boston has five games remaining on its regular season schedule, with the final game ahead of the playoffs on April 13 in Montreal.

The Bruins aren't playing for much the rest of the way -- aside from chasing the NHL's all-time wins and points records -- but letting Hall knock off some rust could become a priority if he returns to game action ahead of the playoffs.