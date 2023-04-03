Bruins' likeliest path now is to set NHL history for wins

BOSTON -- A week ago, we checked in on the Bruins regarding their status with the NHL's all-time records for wins and points in a regular season.

Since then, they've gone 3-1-0, changing the outlook for history-making from "possible" to "likely."

The Bruins rested Patrice Bergeron in both of their games over the weekend, and they sat Charlie McAvoy on Sunday, when David Krejci was also out with a minor injury. They blew a 3-0 lead on the road on Sunday, too, but none of that mattered, because the Bruins do what they almost always do.

They won.

Sunday's win -- a 4-3 shootout victory over the Blues -- improved Boston's record to 60-12-5 on the season. They're now just two wins away from tying the NHL's all-time mark for victories in a season, and three away from standing alone. Boston has five games left on its schedule.

NHL RECORD, WINS

1. Detroit Red Wings, 1995-96: 62

1. Tampa Bay Lightning, 2018-19: 62

3. Boston Bruins, 2022-23: 60

3. Montreal Canadiens, 1976-77: 60

5. Montreal Canadiens, 1977-78: 59

In terms of the all-time single-season points record, the Bruins have slightly more work to do.

With 125 points on the season, they're now seven points behind the all-time record of 132, set by the 1976-77 Canadiens. Getting there would obviously require the Bruins to win at least three games while picking up at least one point in their other two games to tie the record. Setting a new record would require four wins, or three wins and two overtime or shootout losses.

NHL RECORD, POINTS

1. Montreal Canadiens, 1976-77: 132

2. Detroit Red Wings, 1995-96: 131

3. Montreal Canadiens, 1977-78: 129

4. Tampa Bay Lightning, 2018-19: 128

5. Montreal Canadiens, 1975-76: 127

6. Boston Bruins, 2022-23: 125

While some may have expected the Bruins to perhaps taper off at the end of the season while resting stars and getting healthy for the playoffs, the Bruins have just kept winning. Since suffering a rough loss in Chicago on March 14, Boston is 10-1-0, outscoring opponents 36-18. Whether it's been Bergeron, McAvoy, Lindholm, Krejci, or Brad Marchand missing a game or two along the way, the Bruins just kept rolling along with wins. And all of that came in a grueling stretch with 15 games in 25 days.

So when looking out at the final two weeks of the regular season, it's difficult to find a reason why the Bruins won't make NHL history.

Here's what the schedule looks like for Boston after a well-earned three days off this week:

Thursday, 4/6: vs. Toronto (45-21-10)

Saturday, 4/8: vs. New Jersey (48-21-8)

Sunday, 4/9: at Philadelphia (29-34-13)

Tuesday, 4/11: vs. Washington (34-34-9)

Thursday, 4/13: at Montreal (30-41-6)

Among those opponents, there's not a whole lot to play for. The Capitals, Flyers, and Canadiens are non-playoff teams. The Maple Leafs could lose the two-seed in the Atlantic, but doing so wouldn't change their first-round opponent in Tampa Bay. The Devils may have the most to play for, as they're just three points behind Carolina for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

The Devils and Hurricanes each have two games this week -- Tuesday and Thursday -- that will shape that race one way or another before New Jersey meets up with Boston on Saturday night.

And here's how the Bruins have fared against those teams this year:

Vs. Toronto: 2-1-0

Vs. New Jersey: 2-0-0

Vs. Philadelphia: 2-0-0

Vs. Washington: 1-1-0

Vs. Montreal: 2-0-0

A record of 3-2-0 or better sets a new NHL record for wins. A record of 4-1-0 or 3-0-2 sets a new NHL record for points.

Clearly, there's good reason to believe this year's Bruins will go down as the best regular-season team in NHL history. They're not necessarily gunning for it, but they also seem quite averse to losing any games at any time for any reason.